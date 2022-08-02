BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nope, it’s not a joke… well, kind of.

“Well, It’s about the smile, it’s about the smile. That’s all it is,” said Cluck. (Yes, Cluck.)

A famous joke starts with, why did the chicken cross the road? But in Belmont, there’s a slight edit to be made because the ones crossing the street are the clowns.

“We just need one more clown; we’ll do the famous walk like the Beatles did,” said Cluck, whose real name we won’t reveal.







On Tuesday morning, Cluck was joined by two others, ‘Sunshine’ and ‘Uh Oh.’ The three were handing out water, waves, and jokes.

“So many people are miserable, but they don’t have to be. You can just have the joy in your heart,” said Sunshine.

Their presence has caused quite a stir in the town. It’s not something people see every day, but it’s international clown week. They said they know they look funny- that’s the point!

“It means a great deal to be able to help people smile and just do the random acts of kindness,” said Uh Oh.

The group is called “Funny Bone Clowning Ministry.” Cluck started the group with his church back in 2006. They will be in downtown Belmont all week. He said they just wanted to spread some joy.

“When you’re sitting here working, and some clown comes up, gives you a bottle of water, what else are you going to do? Smile!” said Cluck.