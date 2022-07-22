GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Toni Greene from Clover, S.C. took home the $1 million prize in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to NC Education Lottery officials.

Greene purchased her $2 ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia.

Her ticket matched numbers on five white balls in Tuesday’s drawing to win the $1 million. The odds of matching five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,101.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot of $660 million ranks as the 3rd largest in the history of the game. A winner could choose the $660 million as an annuity or take home $388 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.