LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman has accused two homeless people she was allowing to live in her home of stealing $600 from her, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Saturday to a State Employees Credit Union.

Detectives met with a woman who said she believed two homeless people she had been allowing to stay at her home in Cleveland County had taken her card twice while she was asleep and withdrawn $600 from her account at a Lincoln county Cash Points, according to the deputies report.

The victim said she never knew their names.

Surveillance photos were taken if the two suspects and officials are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-732-9050.