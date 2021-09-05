Dawgs and Tigers, oh my! Football clash brings huge crowds, business to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Thousands of football fans are in the Queen City this weekend for the Duke’s Mayo Classic. Local health officials warn the delta variant could spread faster if people gather closely together.

Football fans could be seen for miles in Uptown outside Bank of America Stadium. Gracie Grogan is a Clemson fan visiting from Georgia.

“We’re all having fun, but we’re all keeping the distance that to an extent. I mean, there’s only you know, so much you can do out here,” Grogan said. “We’re here to support both teams. I’m here for Georgia as long as they’re not for Clemson.”

The Buckley family is also here from Georgia cheering on the Bulldogs.

“I’m here to see the dogs win,” Danielle Buckley said.

Tailgaters like the Buckleys and Grogan filled the parking lots, playing games, showing a lot of excitement while trying to stay safe from COVID, despite the majority of them choosing not to wear a mask outside.

“If I get it, I get it. So I rather not wear it and not suffocate,” Grogan said.

Allen Kinsley is a former mascot and season ticket holder with the Bulldogs and knows COVID is not over.

“We’re thinking about it. We have it in the back of our head, but we’re kind of like this is a little bit of glimpse of normal, and so we’re just excited to kind of come back out,” Kinsley said.

Other fans like Justin Jones had his mask on.

“I’m all with the COVID movement. My youngest son and his mom got COVID, so I’m definitely with that movement,” Jones said.

Right now, cases in Mecklenburg are slowly leveling out while hospitalizations continue to rise. Despite warnings from local health officials. Joshua Rosario is the manager for Wrap N Roll food truck and says it’s events like the Mayo Classic that are helping them bounce back.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of business. A lot of people have been coming out enjoying the food, enjoying the weather,” Rosario said.

Some business owners tell Fox 46 they’re still struggling to try and rebound as we continue through the pandemic. Some say the biggest challenge right now is hiring.