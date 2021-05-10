Clean-up efforts underway after diesel fuel spill in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clean-up crews have been working for hours to clean up a diesel fuel spill that seeped into a west Charlotte creek.

The spill started around 9 a.m. at Thompson Trucking near the corner of Berryhill Rd. and Wilkinson Blvd., according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The department said they don’t know how the spill started or how much fuel actually got into Irwin Creek.

The manager of Thompson Trucking wouldn’t speak to FOX 46 on camera, but he said he doesn’t believe the spill came from one of his trucks and suspects someone dumped the fuel on their property and left.

Legacy Environmental Services LLC spent most of their time Monday at Revolution Park where Irwin creek flows through, deploying buffers, traps, and sandbags in an effort to soak up the fuel from the water.

People who live near the park said they definitely could smell the gasoline all day and hope the wildlife isn’t impacted.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Adam Vandenberg walked his dog multiple times Monday and hopes there’s not too much damage.

“It’s not good, I mean there’s always some mallards ducks, herons, fish, some turtles and wildlife around here, so its probably not good for them to have it happen,” he said.

FOX 46 is told that Mecklenberg County Storm Water will be looking into this case.