Mecklenburg County’s essential businesses, services list expands

(GERMANY OUT) Skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina’s largest city and second largest banking and financial center in the United States. (Photo by Rolf Schulten/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, and the six county towns have all agreed to drop the local ‘Stay-at-Home’ guidelines and will now follow state guidelines, committee members announced on Tuesday.

The decision loosens restrictions because Governor Roy Cooper’s state guidelines are a bit less stringent.

Mecklenburg will now consider the below additional essential businesses or services.

Electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets, and other communications technology.

Lawn and garden equipment retailers.

Book stores that sell educational material.

Religious facilities, entities, groups, gatherings, including funerals. Also, services, counseling, pastoral care, and other activities provided by religious organizations to the members of their faith community. Gatherings may not exceed 10 people.

Insurance companies, underwriters, agents, brokers, and related insurance claims and agency services.

Real estate services including brokerage, appraisal and title services.

Automobile dealers.

RELATED: Mecklenburg County leaders consider rolling back some COVID-19 restrictions

For more on this announcement, please click here.