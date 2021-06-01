CityLYNX Gold Line to carry folks to new destinations across uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Getting around uptown Charlotte and surrounding neighborhoods is about to get a little bit easier.

Soon the Gold Line will be on track, carrying people around to new destinations across Charlotte.

“It made it convenient if I didn’t want to walk places or if the Uber was too expensive,” one local resident told FOX 46.

Traversing uptown Charlotte lately means hopping on a scooter or boarding a bus.

The completion of CityLYNX Gold Line Phase 2 means even more stops in neighborhoods around uptown Charlotte. It’s a system modeled after other large cities across the U.S.

“But that’s what we are trying to be like. I feel like they’re trying to grow access and their mobility for everybody, and I think it’s going to be a super great help.”

Work on platforms along Trade Street and electrical work at signals are the final touches on this phase of work before streetcars can hit the rails.

It’s good news as life returns to the heart of Charlotte.

“Additional solutions for transportation are needed in Charlotte with all the growth that we’re having. And seeing if traffic is building up and anything we can do to help grow the community without it causing severe delays for commuters would be beneficial.”

The CityLYNX Gold Line is a 10-mile (37 stop) streetcar system that is an integral part of the 2030 Transit Corridor System Plan in Charlotte and is being built in phases, officials explained.

Phase 2

This phase extends the current streetcar line from the Charlotte Transportation Center west to French Street in the Historic West End and east from Novant Hospital to Sunnyside Avenue in Elizabeth.

Project highlights:

11 additional stops

6 modern streetcars

Level-boarding for passengers

Art integration into stop shelters and vehicles

Realignment of Frazier Avenue in West End

Reconstruction of Hawthorne Lane Bridge in Elizabeth

Visit the City’s project website to learn about Phase 2 construction and associated road closures.