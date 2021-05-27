City officials, neighbors hope Honey Hunters new stadium will be first step in revitalizing Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday is opening day for Gastonia’s professional baseball team The Honey Hunters, and the debut of its brand new stadium. They’ll be hitting the first pitch at the New Fuse District Stadium.

The community is buzzing with excitement, not only because residents will be seeing their first professional baseball team taking the field in the heart of the city, but also because this project is the first of several new developments in play to bring life to the area.

A black and white photograph of downtown Gastonia in 1936 shows just how far the city has come.

“I mean, it’s just like we are living in the twilight zone compared to what it was,” said Leroy Cobb, a long-time Gastonia resident.

Cobb moved to the city in 1945. Before jetting off on his motorized scooter, he reminisced about the streetcar that once transported hundreds of textile workers to and from work every day.

“I worked in the mills,” Cobb told FOX 46. “I worked in the machine shop.”

Until it was no longer an option.

“They didn’t need me anymore,” he said.

What was once the epicenter of textile manufacturing became a job desert when the majority of textile operations went overseas, leaving the city without its purpose.

“That was the end of Gastonia business-wise,” Cobb said. “When we lost textile that just destroyed it. It destroyed the economy.”

Decades later, pedestrians pass by a mix of boarded-up shops and a bustling new restaurants, shadowed by rusting buildings.

“It’s great that it has lasted through COVID because a lot of things didn’t,” Gastonia neighbor Heather Alspach said.

Alspach moved to the area three years ago and has witnessed the city starting to transform.

“There has definitely been some more restaurants opening.”

She’s not the only one glad to see growth in the city.

“It’s been amazing to watch it change through the years,” said Kristy Crisp, Gastonia’s Director of Economic Development.

Crisp says the City of Gastonia has focused on revitalizing the region for years, building and investing in a sports and entertainment district called Fuse.

“This particular project really started about five years ago with the idea to be able to come into this area that had really seen a lot of disinvestment over the years,” she said. “Empty buildings and really being able to do something that serves as an anchor, tenant, generator.”

In the center of the district sits the brand new stadium–the home of the city’s first minor league baseball team.

“We are talking about first-in-class baseball, so AA, AAA play. So, the fans are going to be very excited,” Gastonia Honey Hunters owner Brandon Bellamy said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The Honey Hunters are a team made up of players and staff from all over the country, including the owner himself, who lives outside of Washington D.C.

“I heard about the opportunity, I came and walked around, I talked to a wide range of people and fell in love with the place and the people and what they represent,” Bellamy said.

The 5,000-seat multi-use facility was built to attract more than just baseball fans. The city designed it to also be able to host concerts, weddings, and festivals.

“The goal for this project is really to excite the whole region,” Crisp said.

It was also built with the hope of attracting more developments, like a new brewery and apartments currently under construction across the street from right field.

“We put these out, did some solicitation with some developers and are really pleased with the responses that we got back.”

Cobb says he’s hopeful the efforts being put into his community will come to fruition and that Gastonia will be the bustling city it once was when he was a child.

“Yes, it will be on the way!” Cobbs said.