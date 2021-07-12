City of Concord’s skyrocketing growth outpaces affordable, available housing

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With major growth comes growing pains. For the City of Concord, that pain is coming in the form of a desperate need for affordable and workforce housing.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

A 2019 study showed Concord needs at least 3,000 more affordable housing units within the next 10 years to keep up with its growing workforce.

That’s a number Concord’s Planning Director Steve Osborne says isn’t realistic.

“That’s too many. It’s impossible to think the local government could produce 3000 units, but through the partnerships and the nonprofit, then perhaps it is obtainable,” he said.

With the help of private and non-profit partnerships, the city is in the process of building, buying, and selling affordable housing units. The affordable housing program has offered people like Desmond Miller the opportunity to become a first-time homeowner, a dream he feared wouldn’t soon become a reality.

“I’ve lived in Cabarrus County my whole life, but I was living in an apartment and I had been there for eight years,” said Miller. “So at that point, I had just given up on homeownership altogether.”

On March 31, Miller bought and moved into a city-built single-family home on Chestnut Drive.

“It’s amazing to be a first-time homebuyer, have a new home, and not just in a random place, but in a community such as Logan,” he said.

Recently, the City of Concord has partnered with the developer of the Coleman Mill property. The plan is to convert the old mill into 152 affordable housing units. The project is valued at $29 million.

On Lincoln Street, the city is also working to develop 28 affordable townhomes, 70% of which will be for sale. The rest will be available for rent.

“Whenever the city obtains the property and builds and sells, we’re different from the private sector in that we don’t have to make a profit. Our goal is to break even, get the money back, roll it over, and do it again,” said Osborne.

Osborne says though the city makes no money off the affordable homes, the project is an investment into the community. He says having a workforce who lives within city limits helps the city’s economy and decreases traffic.

Anyone who makes less than 80% of the median income for the Charlotte-Concord census area is eligible for the Concord affordable housing program. All affordable homes have deeds of trust for 20 years to ensure the homes stay affordable long term.