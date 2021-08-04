City of Charlotte, several CMPD officers face class action lawsuit in connection to response during June 2020 protest

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A group of Charlotte-based lawyers joined together in representing people from the June 2, 2020 protest where CMPD fired tear gas on a group of demonstrators. CMPD officers say that group threw bottles and rocks at them.

This is a class action lawsuit with 50 plaintiffs, seven of which are representatives of the class. Lawyers expect the class to grow to the hundreds. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages of an unspecified amount but includes request for punitive damages which aim to punish wrongdoing.

This lawsuit was filed in Mecklenburg county, and is a state action. There are no federal claims in this case.

The claims are 1) Negligence/Gross Negligence/Negligence per se (the City has waived its governmental immunity on this claim) 2) Assault; 3) Battery; 4) False Imprisonment; 5) Negligence infliction of emotional distress and 6) intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Below is a partial statement released by one of the attorneys, Tim Emry, on behalf of the plaintiffs

“[CMPD] preselected 4th Street between College and Tryon as the best location for a brute show of force.

After an NAACP sponsored event, protesters marched through the City of Charlotte for several hours until CMPD was able to steer them along 4th street, and into the waiting trap for the unsuspecting peaceful citizens.

As they walked past the platoon of CMPD officers, blocking alternate routes from 4th Street, CMPD Sgt. Sherwood, told his platoon, as recorded on his body-worn camera, ‘Wave goodbye, they’re all about to get gassed.’

When the first marchers neared Tryon Street, a line of CMPD officers rushed out to block the intersection, and deployed stinger grenades, and tear gas, scaring and turning the marchers back towards College Street.

But CMPD officers at College Street immediately shot tear gas onto 4th Street to block their escape.

Other CMPD officers in riot gear and gas masks blocked all alleyways off of 4th Street. As seen on multiple livestreams, marchers were victims of a military technique, known as ‘kettling.’

Completely trapped, a squad of CMPD officers began shooting pepper balls from an elevated parking deck. The officers on the ground tossed more teargas, and exploded more stinger grenades. Fear and panic swept through the crowd. Some scrambled under a closed parking deck gate. And others ran desperately through the tear gas, trying to escape.

CMPD had committed a planned, deliberate attack on those who dared challenge police violence. And their radio traffic boasted of its success.

Today, we announce a class action lawsuit against the City of Charlotte for the conduct of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, seeking redress for those harmed that night.

The lawyers gathered here currently represent over 50 victims, with seven serving as class representatives. All suffered physical injury and psychological trauma from this attack.

In the months since June 2, 2020 the harm has continued. Some break into a panic at the mere sight of police, others take great care to avoid driving on 4th Street.

This lawsuit is about seeking justice for those victims and demanding accountability for those in power.”

Class representative Corey Newton made a brief statement on Wednesday:

I am one of the organizers of that peaceful protest that day. Very horrific day indeed. Throughout the entire protest, I assured the protesters with my bullhorn that we would all be OK. We would all be protected. We would all be peaceful. Not to follow any antagonizers, or participate in anything that would cause us to be looked at as ‘unpeaceful.’ It was a grassroots effort, with a call to action on Facebook. And it actually turned out a whole lot better that what I anticipated, so. I feel with a real heavy heart with what happened to us. I do appreciate their efforts to change, however, I still suffer from post traumatic stress. I can’t even count the times that I’ve actually seen police officers and cringe when just doing my normal duties. I probably have only driven uptown for maybe two times this past year, with today being one. That’s how afraid I am. I really do hope that the individuals that were involved, as far as the officers, I really do hope that they have learned, and that they do have some sort of sensitivity within their heart, and not to do this to anyone ever again. Corey Newton

The seven class representatives have been identified as: Lindsay Curlee, Chantel Kennedy, Corey Newton, Jonathan Quintero, Katlin Rothweiler, Altomika Stephens, and Walter Wright.

Below are statements made on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from Chantel Kennedy and Katlin Rothweiler: