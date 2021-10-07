City of Charlotte requiring new hires to be vaccinated; current employee vaccinated rate up to 70%

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – COVID-19 vaccines are now a condition of employment for all new hires in the City of Charlotte, according to Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones.

Jones said the city took the step to encourage vaccinations and protect staff. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, the city said it would consider “reasonable accommodations” as required by law.

The city manager also said the employee vaccination rate is up to 70 percent.

“I am very proud of the dedication and commitment to our entire team and I thank you for your continued support,” Jones said.

679 employees reportedly got their shots since the City launched an incentive reward program to encourage vaccinations.

Employees who are vaccinated are eligible for the Wellness Incentive program, which is part of the employee’s benefit plan. The incentive is achieved by more than 95 percent of the City’s health plan members and is worth an average of $775.

Jones said city leaders are waiting for information from the Department of Labor regarding the Biden Administration’s plan on new testing and vaccine requirements for employers. Whether the Department of Labor requires that unvaccinated employees be reimbursed for time or cost of testing could have implications on the City’s final decision on testing or vaccine requirements.