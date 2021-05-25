City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. launch new initiative to reduce crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in the Charlotte area know crime has been on the rise. Now, a new initiative aimed at stopping violent and deadly incidents is underway in Mecklenburg County.

City and county leaders met outside the government center to unveil a new violence intervention program called alternatives to violence and say it will launch in July.

“ATV will use pure violence global strategies of interrupting violence before it happens and hopefully keep violent acts from reoccurring,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner and Chairman George Dunlap said.

Dunlap, along with Mayor Vi Lyles, was there and say the program will focus on hiring at least six people from the community to identify high-risk people and change social norms along the Beatties Ford Road corridor.

“It’s historical, the residents are ready for it and it also has some of those problems that we’ve identified that we really need to adjust,” Mayor Lyles said. “Nobody has forget when we’ve had the cars and killings along St. Catherine’s.”

CMPD is still investigating that shooting that happened near Beatties Ford Road on June 22.

Police say more than 180 rounds were fired during a block party. Nine people were shot and four people died.

“We’re going to be creating jobs and giving stipends to young people so that they can have an alternative to the underground economy and alternatives to violence,” said Gary Ivory, the President of the Youth Advocate Program.

The group is in 30 states and partners to provide resources to stop violence before it happens. He says it will take neighbors, business owners and non-profits in the area working together to stop the violence.

Last week the city announced 17 non-profits that will receive $50,000 through the city’s Safe Charlotte Program.

“People who live along Beatties Ford Road believe that we can recapture what we mean as culture of the African-American community and improve upon it.”

On Thursday, June 10, the county and city will co-host a safety summit for Beatties Ford Road neighbors to walk them through how all of this will work. The city has created a community violence dashboard to track indicators of violent crime.

To apply for a full time community paid position you can click here.