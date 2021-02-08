City Council working to ‘scrub all ties’ to the Confederacy from the streets of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte City Council is working to scrub all ties to the Confederacy from the streets of the Queen City.

Details on the proposed ordinance are still a little unclear, even to City Council members apparently.

Here’s what we do know.

The Charlotte City Council is finally voting on the long-awaited act to remove the names of confederates on nine different street signs in the area.

FOX 46 spoke with Councilman Larken Egleston and he said they still need to figure out how they’re going to work out the long list of tasks that come when changing the names of streets.

“We’ve done this before. We changed what was Second Street to Martin Luther King. That happened back in the mid-to-late 2000s. So this isn’t unprecedented by any means. And so, you know, I think working with, you know, even working with Google Maps, and folks like that, where the change can be made more immediately,” Egleston said.

There are nine streets that need to be renamed and Councilman Egleston said they will be deciding among a list of other names at a later time.