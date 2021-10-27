Citizens of Indian Land concerned over growth and redistricting lines

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — More than 96,000 people live in Lancaster County now, a 25 percent increase from 2010, according to the 2020 census. And redistricting is on the table.

Several Indian Land folks attended a meeting to talk about the new maps, which turned into a heated debate about the drafted lines. The question of why the lines were the way they were and the Federal Voting Rights Act.

“I can’t go up and out of my area to draw the lines,” Lancaster County Councilmember Charlene McGriff said to a resident.

“Your area should move out of the radius, not in a spiderweb or an octopus,” said nine-year resident David Aspespi.

“Yeah, but that’s the way I want my district,” McGriff said referring to why she had mostly minorities in her district and why the county needed to have a district like that.

“Okay! Well just be honest about it, cause it’s not in section 2 [of the federal voting rights act],” Aspespi replied.

“Listen to the constituents and draw the lines so that they can better accommodate the population and also look clean on a map and just have normal lines and not have spiders and arms coming out into other sections to get votes,” he told FOX 46 in an interview after the meeting.

He feels like the unofficial lines were sloppy.

“A lot of gerrymandering. I think that they could be a lot cleaner and have equal representation throughout the whole county,” he said.

Aspespi and others were hoping to get three and a half council seats, but with the way the lines are drawn, the area will only receive 3. After talking with council members, he feels like their voices aren’t being heard.

“It is vitally important to get it right because people want to feel like they’re represented.”

Representation was also a concern Kristen Blanchard raised to county council members.

“There are some weird things as far as the population growth that’s making it very challenging, and people are very concerned.”

County council members will hold redistricting meetings in at least 3-4 more towns before bringing to drawn lines before the public officially.