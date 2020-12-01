Christmas-town USA lights spectacle kicks off in McAdenville

Editor’s Note: Above is footage of 2019’s holiday event

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The return of a local holiday favorite kicks off this week in Christmas-town USA, McAdenville!

The unofficial Christmas Town USA sits right in Charlotte’s backyard. For more than 60 years, McAdenville has lit up its stunning holiday display. Homeowners and businesses take several weeks to prepare for this event. For many, it’s much more than stringing lights on some trees.

McAdenville is a town of about 650 people. In the past, more than 600,000 people have attended this annual holiday event and drive through Christmas Town USA to view the thousands of lights.

This year will be a little different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas Town USA 2020 will be on a limited basis, organizers explained. The displays will be open each night from Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 26.

The new hours will be weeknights and weekends from 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

CANCELED EVENTS:

The tree lighting ceremony

The yule log ceremony

The Christmas Town 5K – It will be virtual this year.

LIGHTS IN THE COMMON AREAS OF TOWN

Trees will be lit in the downtown area from the PHARR FAMILY YMCA on Main Street (N.C. Highway # 7) to the SPRUCED GOOSE RESTAURANT on Wesleyan Drive (Near the lake)

AREAS WITH NO LIGHTS

Areas, where the public has historically congregated, WILL NOT BE LIT such as the CHRISTMAS TOWN LAKE.

CHURCHES, ORGANIZATION AND HOMEOWNERS

Will not distribute refreshments or create photo opportunities.

HOMES

With the scaled-down version of CHRISTMAS TOWN USA 2020, some homeowners may choose not to decorate. This will be at their discretion. If you visit, and choose to walk thru, please respect the homeowners and stay on the sidewalks.

For more information on this year’s event, please click here.

Latest headlines from FOX 46