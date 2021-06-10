Child hospitalized after gunfire erupts in west Charlotte

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A child is hospitalized following a reported shooting Thursday night in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in the 3700 block of Carlyle Drive

According to CMPD, shots were fired into a home and a child who was inside the house was struck by the gunfire. FOX 46 has been told the child is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No word if a suspect has been identified at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories