Child bit in face while petting friend’s Pit Bull in east Charlotte

Pit Bull bite (courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 10-year-old child was hospitalized after they were bitten in the face by a friend’s dog in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control.

Authorities said officers responded to the incident on Grandview Drive where a Pit Bull had reportedly attacked the child unprovoked.

Officer said the child was petting the dog on the head when it suddenly bit them in the face, causing a level five bite on the Dunbar Bite Scale.

The scale describes a level five bite as a “multiple-bite incident” with at least “one to four punctures from a single bite with at least one puncture deeper than half of the dog’s canine teeth.”

A level five bite is the second-highest on the Dunbar Bite Scale.

Authorities said the child was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Pit Bull and its owner were located following the incident and the dog was legally surrendered to Animal Care and Control.

The animal is currently undergoing a 10-day rabies quarantine at an animal shelter.