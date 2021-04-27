Chesterfield County checkpoint yields 100+ charges ranging from DUI to trafficking meth

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Law Enforcement Network conducted a checkpoint recently that resulted in 100+ charges.

The checkpoint was held on Friday, April 23, on Highway 151 in Jefferson, South Carolina.

During this time numerous citations were written and drugs, money, and weapons were seized.

“It takes numerous people working together to conduct a checkpoint in four lanes of traffic going north and southbound,” said Sheriff James Dixon. “The sheriff would like to thank everyone that helped make this checkpoint possible.”

Below are the list of charges issued on Friday: