Chester County tenants not only ones facing eviction challenges; landlords are too

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — In most courtrooms across the Carolinas, it’s tenants pleading for help from judges. But in Chester County, it’s a bit different.

Take landlord, Mr. Melton, who was defensive from the beginning. Telling Judge Garis, “I raised my right hand and told the truth, and you’re doubting my word.”

When the judge asked him for a lease, he shot, “I have no piece of paper with none of our names on it if that’s what you’re asking.”

Judge Garis patiently explained to him, “You have to have legal evidence when you come into court.”

But Mr. Melton wasn’t the only landlord who came to court without enough proof. Prominent criminal defense attorney Spiro Poulos was playing landlord on Wednesday.

When his Uncle died of COVID-19 in December and his aunt was put in assisted living, he took over their properties where there are no leases — all “verbal.”

A judge explained to one of Poulos’ tenants, “A lease agreement doesn’t have to be in writing— if you are paying rent, you have an agreement.”

So Poulos’ evictions were granted, because he had enough proof to corroborate lease agreements.

As for Mr. Melton, he got a continuance to come back in two weeks. He says he just wasn’t in the right head space to be prepared for court, his parents passed away at the first of the year from COVID-19.

Mr. Melton acknowledged the judge’s request. “Who thinks to bring deeds and tax stuff? I thought my word would be good enough, but he’s right about evidence.”

Well now Mr. Melton knows, neither a handshake agreement nor a global pandemic can change the rules of evidence in a court of law.