CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Unfamiliar colored jerseys took over Uptown streets Wednesday ahead of the Charlotte FC and Chelsea soccer match at Bank of America Stadium.

“We are big Chelsea fans,” Michael Mazzocco said talking about him and his daughter. “So, when they are in the US, we started looking at games that they would be playing in and that we could go to, and Riley just graduated high school, so as a high school graduation present, we bought some tickets and jumped on a plane and flew down for the game.”

Preview of History: Charlotte FC versus Chelsea FC

For many across Charlotte, it is their first time exploring the city.

“So, I am excited. We have an Air B&B right about the corner. We can walk to the stadium,” Deepak Acharya said.

Wednesday, about 50,000 fans from across the country filled the stadium.

“It’s essentially like a hyper-local small business operating on a big scale, drawing in people from all over the world,” Charlotte Center City Partners VPS of economic development James LaBar said.

LaBar says on an average day, about 100,000 to 110,00 people are in Uptown. That number includes people who work in the area and tourists.

During events like concerts and MLS games, the city can see a 40% to 80% increase in visitors.

“They are coming into those local businesses, in Uptown, into hotel rooms, so it has a great economic impact,” LaBar said.

Charlotte FC Latest News

In the last four years, Tepper Sports has nearly doubled the number of events at the stadium.

In 2018, 15 events took place. In 2022, 39 events are scheduled throughout the year.

What used to be primarily used for football, is now an arena also used for concerts and soccer matches.

“Game days and with all of the concerts coming up, and then you got soccer obviously, and you got the Chelsea game tonight just all of the events really help us out with revenue,” Owner of Clutch Neel Gandhi said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

He opened Clutch in 2020. At the time, the future of his business was uncertain due to the pandemic.

Now, major turnout during game days and concerts are predictable. “It’s part of the reason that we took over this business was location driven. It’s really cool with soccer and the supporter group walks out front, so we are excited with them. A lot of support from them as well,” Gandhi said.