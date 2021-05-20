Check your tickets! Powerball winners reported in Iredell and Burke counties

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Check your tickets! Three lucky tickets in North Carolina won big Powerball prizes Wednesday night ranging up to $1 million.

The $1 million win was one of two of the highest prizes won nationally in Wednesday’s drawing. The North Carolina big wins came in Harnett, Iredell, and Burke counties. They included:

A $100,000 ticket purchased at the Kangaroo Express on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville in Iredell County. The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball. Its $50,000 prize was doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

A $50,000 ticket purchased at the Walmart on North Green Street in Morganton in Burke County. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

A $1 million ticket purchased at Shri Sharda Petroleum on East Stewart Street in Coats in Harnett County. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing.

In all, more than 22,000 Powerball players in North Carolina won prizes in the drawing with total prizes adding up to $1,278,699. All of the winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

No one won the jackpot in the drawing so it will grow to $218 million, or $149 million cash, for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.