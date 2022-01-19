CORNELIUS N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A lucky someone in Cornelius won a $4 million price in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the North Carolina Lottery.

Lottery officials said the winner used the Online Play option to buy a $3 Megaplier ticket and matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize was quadrupled to $4 million when they hit the 4X Megaplier.

The winner was one of three people nationally to win the largest prize in Tuesday’s drawing. They have 180 days to claim the prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since it was last won in October, officials said.

North Carolinians have the chance to win $376 million in Friday’s drawing.