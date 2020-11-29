Check those tickets! Somebody in NC won a $1M Mega Millions prize

CONCORD, N.C. — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket at a convenience store in Cabarrus County for Friday night’s drawing, you might want to check those tickets.
Why?
Because the drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at the Carolina Fast Mart on U.S. 601 in Concord, according to the NC Education Lottery.
The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls: 4-10-27-35-58.
The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing.
Tuesday’s jackpot climbs to $229 million as an annuity prize or $177.5 million cash.
