Check those tickets! Somebody in NC won a $1M Mega Millions prize

CONCORD, N.C. — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket at a convenience store in Cabarrus County for Friday night’s drawing, you might want to check those tickets.

Why?

Because the drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at the Carolina Fast Mart on U.S. 601 in Concord, according to the NC Education Lottery.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls: 4-10-27-35-58.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing.

Tuesday’s jackpot climbs to $229 million as an annuity prize or $177.5 million cash.

Latest headlines from FOX 46