Charlotte’s paper bag mandate for yard waste begins Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Beginning on Monday, July 5, residents in Charlotte must use paper yard waste bags or reusable containers, the City of Charlotte announced.

The bags or containers must weigh no more than 75 pounds, when preparing leaves and grass clippings for yard waste collection, city officials said.

The change will reduce the use of single-use plastics, and improve collection time and safety, the city said.

Currently, the disposal facility does not accept plastics and crews must debag yard waste in plastic bags at the curb. Debagging yard waste is time consuming and increases the chance of injury for collection crew members, the City of Charlotte explained.

Compostable paper bags can be thrown directly into collection trucks, decreasing the time needed to service a home, the city said.

After July 5, 2021, City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will provide one courtesy collection for residents who continue to use plastic bags. Those residents will also receive a note at the door reminding them of the new yard waste requirements.

Free paper bags are available at the Solid Waste Services office and Mecklenburg County full-service recycling centers.