Charlotte’s Neighborhood Theatre in NoDa to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter events beginning Friday, the venue said in an announcement Saturday.

Venue officials said the decision to change coronavirus policy was difficult, but necessary as infections rates rise once again.

“This is what needs to be done to safely keep our doors open – for our employees, our patrons and the performers,” Gregg McCraw, owner of MaxxMusic and booking agent (talent buyer) for the Neighborhood Theatre, said. “We can’t handle another shutdown if our staff gets sick.”

Beginning August 20, patrons will be required to show proof of a full course of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the show date for entry into any event. The final vaccination must be at least 14 days before the event.

Officials said the proof of vaccination can be a physical card or photo of a complete vaccination that matches your ID. The proof of a negative test can be a printed or digital test result that matches the ID.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask when they are not drinking inside, Neighborhood Theatre said.



