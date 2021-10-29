Charlotte’s Main Library is closing its doors. Here’s why

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It is kind of an odd sight to see. The uptown Charlotte library, at this point, is kind of barren.

Things are being moved out of the building, something that has been happening for a while now.

But as of Friday, it will start in earnest, as the library itself will close for more than three years for a major demolition and rebuilding project.

“Every time we walk in, there’s something else that has been taken out or has changed,” said Caitlin Moen, Chief Library Services Officer for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. “There’s furniture missing, there’s art missing, technology is being pulled out.”

The uptown Charlotte location of the library is something that has been a fixture for more than a century, however, the current building has not been there that long.

“The original building opened in 1903, but was actually torn down in the 1950s to build something new that was a basic office building, and expanded upon in 1989,” said Moen.

The renderings for the new library building show a modern design. The project, which was approved last year as part of the larger Spirit Square development, is set to be completed in 2025.

But for that new building to come to reality, the current building will have to be torn down.

For some, it has meant reminiscing.

Shelia Bumgarner has been a reference librarian with the uptown library since 1988 and sees the project as a full-circle moment.

“I’ve been hugging the walls and some of the large pillars in the building, and touching a lot of things,” said Bumgarner. “It’s been bittersweet.”

There is a legitimate question on why the project is happening in the first place. Other than being part of a larger vision and redevelopment plan for North Tryon, library leaders said the library itself needs an update.

The 1989 renovations came just as the Internet was taking off, so it is not up to date with new technology.

The project itself costs around $65 million in public money, along with private funds. Library officials said, due to the pandemic, attendance has eased, but the need for library services has increased.

“There are folks who need computer access, folks who are asking for facilities for online job services,” said Moen.

Even though the library is closing, demolition is not set until next year. There is still a lot that has to be done to clear around 145,000 items out, and boxes are still being filled out.

The quotes that are on the columns outside the library will also be auctioned off.

Library officials said some of the items at the library will be taken to storage, but will still be available to the public. Other items will be distributed throughout the library system.