Charlotte woman wins $100,000 on $25 scratch-off ticket

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cynthia Hernandez Lemus of Charlotte took a chance on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to a news release from NC Education Lottery.

Hernandez Lemus bought her lucky Spectacular Riches ticket from the Emerywood Citgo on South Boulevard in Charlotte.

Hernandez Lemus arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.

The Spectacular Riches game launched in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Six $1 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.