Charlotte woman wins $1 million from $10 scratch-off ticket

Local News

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mary Szura of Charlotte tried her luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Szura purchased her lucky 50X The Cash ticket from the QuikTrip on Monroe Road in Matthews. She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $424,503.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories