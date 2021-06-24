Charlotte woman who spent 3 weeks in the ICU reunited with the nurse who ‘gave her hope’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a blessing to be able to find your calling. Sometimes, it takes a little searching, but other times, not so much.

“Ever since I was a little kid I was always caring for people. It was just in my blood,” said Wendy Court.

For 35 years, Wendy has been a nurse. She’s been working the last 14 years at Novant Health.

“2020 was the year of the nurse. And how crazy that in the midst of the year of the nurse, this pandemic came out,” said Court.

The hard year, made it even more difficult when Wendy was diagnosed with COVID and spent around three weeks in the ICU.

“You go to take that breath, and you just can’t. It just stops,” remembered Wendy.

She couldn’t breathe or speak and spent weeks hooked on a ventilator.

The only people she saw were the nurses on the ICU floor.

“They had told my family, they weren’t sure I was going to make it through the night. (The nurses) were my family, by my side holding my hand, you’re going to be okay,” said Wendy.

With some hard work and a few miracles, Wendy made it out. But now, for the first time, she’s coming back to reunite with the nurse who gave her hope.

“It’s pretty nerve wracking. I’m nervous about this,” said Wendy. “This is big to me.”

Waiting in a corner is Elizabeth, the nurse who FaceTimed Wendy’s family and spent extra hours in her room.

For most of that time, Wendy couldn’t speak.

Now, the words she couldn’t say are the first that come to mind.

“Thank you so so much,” said Wendy, hugging Elizabeth.