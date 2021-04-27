Charlotte woman ‘too excited to sleep’ after splitting $2.1 million Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte woman said she used a combination of her own numbers and Quick Pick numbers to win half of a $2.1 million Cash 5 Jackpot last week.
“I just have these feelings about numbers sometimes,” said Nadia Belhaj. “I just use my intuition.”
Belhaj bought her ticket at the Circle K on John J Delaney Drive for a chance to win a record-high jackpot which marked the first time Cash 5 had reached over $2 million in the game’s history.
Belhaj didn’t know she was a winner until she checked her ticket they day after the drawing.
“I didn’t know I was sleeping rich!” she said. “I had to double check the number like three times because I couldn’t really believe it.”
She said she was “too excited to go to sleep” the next night.
Belhaj took home $746,000 from her half of the jackpot winnings after federal and state taxes were withheld.
The other winning ticket was bought by another Charlotte resident, Timiaya Ellison.