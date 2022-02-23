CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman split a nearly $500,000 lottery prize last week on a Cash 5 drawing, according to the North Carolina Lottery.

Officials said Marjorie Grier bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Smoker’s Depot on South Tryon Street.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $167,220 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

Grier split the winning jackpot during Thursday’s drawing with a Durham man, officials said.