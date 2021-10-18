Charlotte Water issues 48 hour boil water advisory for impacted residents

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte Water is issuing a boil water advisory for residents who experienced low to no water pressure after a massive water main break impacted a large portion of the city and Mecklenburg County on Monday afternoon.

According to Charlotte Water, residents will need to boil their water for the next 48 hours “as a precautionary measure.” Charlotte Water will provide updates when the advisory has ended.

The break occurred near the 1400 block of Remount Road. The affected area includes anything north to Brookshire Blvd. and I-85, anything east to W.T. Harris Blvd. and Monroe Road, anything west to the Catawba River, and anything south to the state line.

Water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food should be boiled vigorously for one minute.

Crews have since closed valves to isolate the break and begun the process of restoring service to several impacted zip codes. Charlotte Water anticipates the system to return to normal over the next 24 to 48 hours.

For questions, visit charlottewater.org or call 311.

