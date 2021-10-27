Charlotte Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease raises over $572,000

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — More than 1,700 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Charlotte on October 23.

Participants in the walk at Truist Field and in residential neighborhoods across the area raised more than $572,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support, and research programs in an effort to end Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Congratulations and many thanks to all involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 358,000 caregivers that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter.

On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony was emceed by FOX Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane, and the Finish Line Celebration was emceed by V101.9 host Janine Davis. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $770,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but individuals are being encouraged to still register, watch the opening ceremony, walk in their neighborhoods and fundraise on their own.

Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/charlotte.