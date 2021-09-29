Charlotte-Mecklenburg to get $19M to upgrade streets and transportation

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County will get a handsome amount of money from the $143 million the North Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to ration out to municipalities throughout the state for transportation upgrades.

The money will be distributed thanks to the Powell Bill Fund, named after a former state senator and mayor of Whiteville. “Powell Bill funding makes many critical transportation improvements possible for communities from the mountains to the coast,” said State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “Municipalities can use these funds on a variety of projects that make North Carolina an even better place to live and work.”

Distribution is based 75 percent on population and 25 percent on a number of locally maintained street miles.

The money aims at maintaining, repairing, and constructing wider streets, bridges, and drainage areas.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg, with a population of nearly 16 million, is by far the largest beneficiary of the fund. Durham is the next closest municipality, receiving $10 million in funds.