Charlotte Symphony Orchestra to perform at Atrium Health locations as a show of appreciation to employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Music is a medicine that bonds us all. That’s why musicians from the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will be performing simultaneously at three Atrium Health locations Friday night to show their appreciation for health care workers

“We’re so grateful for the willingness to recognize and boost our teammates. They keep showing up with kindness and generosity and heroism to take care of all of us,” Dr. Jennifer Sullivan said with Atrium Health.

“For us, it’s a chance to give back to Atrium Health, but also to our community and the selfless sacrifice and dedication of our nations’ health care workers, especially those right here in Charlotte,” David Fisk said, CEO with Charlotte Symphony.

It’s the mission of the Charlotte Symphony to bring the gift of music out of the concert hall and into communities, which is what they will be doing on Friday night.

Queen City News plans to show you some of those performances Friday night on QCN at 10 p.m.