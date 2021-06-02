Charlotte street racing suspect turns himself in

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte street racing suspect who was wanted for numerous violations has turned himself into police, officers announced on Wednesday.

Aaron Duncan, 29, turned himself into CMPD last Monday. He faces multiple charges including speed competition.

CMPD

Officials responded to calls regarding a street racing meetup on May 16 around 2 a.m. near 6800 North Tryon Street. Maurice Kelly, 24, suffered injuries driving one of the vehicles and was transported to the hospital to be treated.

CSI and a major crash unit were among the departments that responded to the incident.

An initial investigation revealed Duncan as a suspect and one of the other drivers in the street race. Officers attempted to arrest Duncan for a separate street race on May 6 and he fled.

This remains an active investigation.