Charlotte splitting up $71 million in COVID funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – City Council Members returned from their retreat in Winston-Salem with lots to think about. They took a closer look at the plans for the future of transportation in the Queen City. They’re going to cost a pretty penny, and taxpayers might be footing some of the bill.

The council came to the conclusion that there won’t be a property tax increase to pay for this project, but there would have to be a one-cent sales tax.

This project would cost the average shopper about $600 a year.

The plans include hundreds of miles of rapid transit corridors, bussing, greenways, and a bicycle network. If a sales tax is passed, it would have to be done by the voters in 2023, but there are a few more hurdles before the City of Charlotte could get it on the ballot.

“First, you have to get authority from the legislature, okay, conduct a referendum, then the Board of County Commissioners has to approve a referendum, then it goes on the ballot and the community has to agree to a one-cent increase in the sales tax. And then it would become effective as it now stands in 2023,” said Councilman Ed Driggs.

Driggs said the council made a lot of progress on their retreat and also decided how to allocate $60 million COVID relief dollars into the community. The council has been sitting on the money pot since May and finally has a plan on where the millions will go.

Housing, workforce development, and employment will receive $17 million. That will go towards housing homeless people, paying off late rent for those facing eviction, paying back landlords, and more.

But all of the people who receive help must be in their predicament because of the COVID-19 crisis. Ten million dollars will go towards improving access to the internet for people who don’t have access. Driggs said he thinks that money is desperately needed to bridge the digital divide.

“It’s a sort of social issue is the digital divide the fact that some parts of the community have really good broadband service, and others don’t, and may not even have computers. And that just exacerbates the social divide the economic divide. So we want to try to tackle that,” Driggs said.