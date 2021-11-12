Charlotte renames 3 more city streets with white supremacist and Confederate names

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The City of Charlotte announced three new street names on Friday as part of the Legacy Commission’s street renaming work to remove names with ties to white supremacy and the Confederacy across the city.

Effective January 21, 2022, Aycock Lane will become Wall Street, Jackson Avenue will become Cross Trail Drive, and Yellowstone Drive will be extended onto the existing Zebulon Avenue including block ranges.

The other streets still in need of renaming in the city include Hill Street, Morrison Boulevard, Barringer Drive, and Stonewall Street.

Residents and business owners on Hill Street and Morrison Blvd. are currently submitting new name suggestions. A final vote will allow them to select their top three name choices to determine which names will become effective in March 2022.

Community engagement for Barringer Drive and Stonewall Street will begin in January 2022 and the new names will become effective in March.