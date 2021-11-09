Charlotte redistricting will affect homeownership, Hidden Valley residents say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — For now, it’s done.

Following Monday night’s vote for a new Charlotte City Council district map, the Hidden Valley neighborhood is to be considered among areas like Uptown, Myers Park, and South End, as they will all be in the same district.

But will it be permanent? It depends on who you ask.

“We went in expecting the right decision to be made,” said Charlene Henderson, who opposes Hidden Valley being shifted from predominantly Black District 4 to predominantly White District 1. “When it wasn’t, we were disappointed.”

Henderson, along with Cedric Dean, has been part of an effort to keep Hidden Valley within District 4.

Dean’s effort also includes a lawsuit.

“Look at the tax bracket for Myers Park, Center City, Plaza Midwood,” said Dean. “That’s not the tax bracket of Hidden Valley and people are afraid they’re going to lose their homes because they can’t pay their taxes.

Charlotte city leaders have gone out of their way in the last few weeks to emphasize the nature of the new maps, saying they are fair, not gerrymandered, and emphasize the ‘1 man, 1 vote’ philosophy.

“The new District 1 with Hidden Valley in it will be 36 percent Black, 51 percent Democrats,” said Charlotte City Councilwoman Victoria Watlington. “Of those Democrats, 56 percent of us are Black.”

City Council member-at-large Braxton Winston was the lone dissenting vote Monday night against the new maps.

“The committee, staff, consultants, they all agree they did not address issues of equity in our approach,” said Winston. “The process did also not take into consideration the citizen’s committee of governance that made other suggestions. This would have been a time for us to do that.”

Henderson and Dean said Winston’s remarks may be key in any legal battle, and one they plan to ultimately take up with a judge.

“We’re going to continue to make noise until someone hears us,” said Henderson.