Charlotte Pride Parade returning this year with events kicking off in August

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Pride announced this week that they will be bringing back their annual events in person this year.

Organizers said their usual week-long celebrations have been transformed into a full Pride Season running from August 2021 through November 2021.

“Charlotte Pride is the Queen City’s way to celebrate, commemorate, empower, and uplift our community – and this year we are bringing you even more unique opportunities, activities, and programs than ever before,” organizers said.

Pride Season is bringing events that are familiar and new, all with that distinctive Queen City spirit.

Here’s an overview of the 4-month season:

Charlotte Pride Weekend of Service

August 21-22

“We’ll kick off Pride Season by giving back and standing in solidarity with our community after a long, hard year-and-a-half since the start of the pandemic,” organizers said.

September 12

The annual tradition returns, with an opportunity for even more fellowship.

September 17

“We’ll bust out the strobe lights and crank up the volume for a truly unique and local celebration of LGBTQ artists and entertainers,” organizers said.

September 18

“We’ll gather in Uptown for a truly unique, truly local celebration of Pride in the Queen City. Throughout the city center, we are going to create special zones and activations that have a familiar festival feel while avoiding the full crowds that normally attend Pride,” organizers said.

October (final date to be announced)

“We don’t yet have a firm date, but we invite you to submit your parade application today. We’re hopeful we can host an in-person parade that is more or less “normal.” Keep an eye out for updates on the final date and other plans. See you back in the streets soon!” organizers said.

November 5-7

“Our annual film festival returns to Camp North End for a weekend of LGBTQ short and feature films, sharing your stories on screen,” organizers said.

November 13

“An expansion of our 2019 Charlotte Trans Pride Job Fair, this one-day event will bring together educational and community building sessions with a job fair expo for all those seeking new work and those looking to learn more about our community,” organizers said.

For more information on this year’s events, please click here.