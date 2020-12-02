Charlotte organization purchases hotel to help homeless as cold weather moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As Charlotte’s weather turns colder and the pandemic rages on, the region faces a significant need for shelter and housing options for those experiencing homelessness. Now, Charlotte’s Roof Above organization is stepping in to help.

Roof Above, which was previously known as the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte, is trying to find creative ways to end homelessness in the city. The purchase of a hotel on Clanton Road near I-77 is a part of that goal.

“There is a long-term plan for this hotel by the end of 2021 and there’s a short-term use for it,” said Randall Hitt, who works with the organization.

Hitt says during the cold winter months, the hotel will serve as an additional warming center for people living on the street.

“Room at the Inn is not happening as it traditionally has, so on the men’s side, Roof Above has expanded a shelter in different ways but for women and children we’ve turned to our friends at the Salvation Army,” Hitt said. “They’ve been able to enter into this partnership with us to utilize some of the hotel rooms there.”

Once transformed, the facility will provide 88 permanent housing units for some of Charlotte’s most vulnerable.

“There going to be available for people experiencing chronic homelessness that are able to move into these units to essentially permanently support them and provide the care around them that they really need,” Hitt said.

A support services wing will be added to provide on-site medical care, mental health support, and social services.

Renovations for the hotel are planned for the summer. The total project is estimated to cost around be $12 million.

