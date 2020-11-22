COVID-19 restrictions force group to distribute holiday meals in advance

At least 250 people were fed tonight by an organization called “Hearts for the Invisible.”

It’s a part of an annual Thanksgiving in Tent City celebration.

“I read a lot of books or whatever so I won’t be thinking about stuff and getting caught up in things they do out here,” said Mustara Ari.

Ari has lived in tent city for almost a year.

He fell down on his luck after working in construction for years. He says he moved to Tent City after having no where else to go.

“It was good. It’s a good thing they do that. Some people out here need it. Me, myself, I try not to eat too much,” he said.

Ari’s talking about the food and clothes several organizations passed out to the homeless Saturday, one of those organizations was ‘Hearts for the Invisible.’

“I’ve always believed that we should give back and pay it forward. I came from very humble beginnings and there were people in my life who believed in me and who were in my corner and I felt passion to do that for others,” said Jessica Lefkowitz, Founder.

Lefkowitz says they fed over 250 people and kept it safe amid the pandemic.

“Just giving that extra love that they’re not getting from anyone else goes a long way,” she said.

“All the volunteers, it was mandatory for everybody to wear masks. We want to keep everyone safe. When we’re doing events like this… we don’t want to be a part of a super spreader event so we want to keep people safe,” said Lefkowitz.

There will be more opportunities to give through ‘Hearts for the Invisible’ during the holidays.

