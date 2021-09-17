Charlotte nurse wins Cash 5 lottery jackpot first time playing, plans to start service for bed-bound patients with COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – She had never purchased a Cash 5 lottery ticket before, but it turns out first time’s the charm. Shameka Waller, of Charlotte, is a clinical advising nurse and a mother of two. She has spent the pandemic looking after COVID-19 patients.

Now, with a lottery win of $216,614, she’s thinking not about herself but the people she wants to help.

“This win, it’s just great for so many reasons,” Walle said. “I know what I want to do – I want to continue to serve people in need. I want to start a service that helps elderly, bed-bound patients get access to testing and treatment for COVID-19.”

The money will also help her family go on a vacation once conditions are safer.

This never would have happened had Waller not decided to try something new on Monday night.

She was getting ready for bed and decided to log onto the lottery website, sign up for online play and buy her first Cash 5 ticket.

“I don’t play the lottery that often,” said Waller. “But I thought you can’t win if you don’t play.”

She chose five numbers based on the birthdates of her son, her daughter and herself.

Those number — 1-2-4-11-16 — paid off in a big way. Waller won the jackpot that same night, but she didn’t find out until she checked the results the next morning.

The first thing she did was tell her family.

“I told (my daughter), ‘Your mom might have won the lottery,’” Waller said. “She asked me, ‘Did you really win it?’ And I told her, ‘I think we did, buddy.’”

After taxes, she took home $154,505.