Charlotte Motor Speedway returning to hosting 1,800+ ‘event days’ per year

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Motor Speedway continues to welcome fans back to the track for racing and other motorsports events.

The pandemic in 2020 put a pause on a majority of the annual events, but the staff at the speedway remains busy now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted.



There is only one day a year that the speedway is officially closed for events and that is Christmas Day. It’s estimated there are 1,800 “event days” at the speedway every year. Yes, there are only 365 days in a year, but the 1,800 represents when there are multiple events going on at the speedway on the same day.



The speedway makes noise all 52 weeks of the year. Thousands of miles are turned on all different types of corners. In June and July you’ll find the annual “Summer Shootout”, featuring drivers in Bandolero and Legend cars.

“It’s pretty sketchy. There are a lot of wrecks if you’re interested in any of that, but yeah it’s a good time,” said driver, Heather Headley.

A lot of casual motorsports fans are unaware of the laps turned at the speedway outside of the NASCAR race weekends.

“You would be surprised when people ask me what I do the other 50 weekends a year when there is not a NASCAR race in town,” said Director of Public Relations for Charlotte Motor Speedway, Jonathan Coleman.

The “Summer Shootout” uses a small portion of the traditional speedway. Drivers race on a flat, quarter-mile oval between pit road and the flag stand. Legend cars are a 5/8 scale version of the modified race cars NASCAR greats once drove.

“We have to use a lot of brake and you have to be easy on the gas because of how light these cars are and with the motorcycle engine it’s easy to spin the tires and spin out,” said driver, Carson Poindexter.

From the quarter-mile oval to the 2.25-mile road course, Charlotte Motor Speedway has at least half a dozen different race tracks across 2,000 acres.

“What started as the dream for Charlotte Motor Speedway was obviously a premiere NASCAR racetrack and that’s what we have in our traditional oval track, but through the years we really realized that we can be part of developing those premiere series drivers by offering all different kinds of motorsports,” said Coleman.

You never know when the driver you see on the quarter-mile will make the transition to tracks 1.5-mile superspeedway.

“I hope to be in NASCAR, I would love that, but if I can do racing for a career and make a living out of it and do it for the rest of my life I would be content,” said Hadley.



Legend car driver Jake Waltman travels to compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway every week during the summer from Washington, D.C.

“I would like to see me in a late model potentially. Just trying to get my name out there the best way possible and take opportunities as I can,” said driver, Waltman.

For those who can’t get into motorsports, the speedway still has something to draw people in. Back in 2011, the speedway set a Guinness World Record by building the largest HDTV at a sports venue.



During the pandemic, the speedway started hosting drive-in movie nights, which are continuing this summer on July 21 and August 11. Proceeds from the event benefit Speedway Children’s Charities’ efforts to support organizations that fight food insecurity in the Charlotte area.