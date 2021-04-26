Charlotte mom working to find 22-year-old son’s killer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It has been a difficult month to get through for Malika Muhammad. Her 22-year-old son Isaiah was shot and killed two weeks before his birthday. The pain is still unbearable and answers from CMPD about the case are slim.

“It’s so unfair you didn’t just take something from him you took something from everybody who loved him and we have to mourn that every single day,” Muhammad said. “Nobody seems to have any answers, I don’t know how many times Isaiah was shot I don’t the only thing that I was told was that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police arrived at an apartment complex on Kings Ridge Drive on March 15 to find two men shot to death inside a car and more than 50 shell casings on the ground. A third victim who was shot but survived showed up at the hospital.

“This is not something that I asked for,” Muhammad said. “This is not something that I would wish on anybody, you have a family as well how would you feel if that happened to you.”

Dr. Norma Gray is a community activist working with families fighting for justice in the Carolinas and says the lack of answers from police is unacceptable.

“Our Black lives matter even if we’re committing the violence against ourselves,” Gray said. “The police has answers that she deserves, she deserves to know how many bullets hit her son there is an autopsy that she needs to have access to and so as Black lives matter activists we’re determined to get some answers for this mother.”

Muhammed says she doesn’t have any hate in her heart and is praying that the people who killed her son are brought to justice. She plans to file a complaint against CMPD to get answers. Authorities are encouraging anyone who knows something about the case to call CrimeStoppers.

“I will forever be hurt and there will forever be a hole in my heart,” Muhammad said. “That’s my first child, my only son and I can’t picture living the rest of my life without him.”

There have been 34 homicides in Charlotte this year, according to CMPD. They say 19 of the cases are still open and active investigations.