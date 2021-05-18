Charlotte middle school selected to receive state-of-the-art $100,000 ‘Don’t Quit!’ Fitness Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local Charlotte middle school has been selected as one of three North Carolina schools to receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 ‘Don’t Quit!’ Fitness Center.

According to Gov. Roy Cooper and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, the multi-million dollar ‘Don’t Quit! Campaign named Northridge Middle School in Charlotte, C.M. Eppes Middle Schools in Greenville, and Perquimans County Middle School in Winfall as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. I’m thrilled to announce that C.M. Eppes Middle School, Northridge Middle School, and Perquimans County Middle School are all being awarded a brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall!” Steinfeld said in a written statement.

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

“I’m excited that these three deserving schools have been selected to receive these generous gifts,” Gov. Cooper said in a written statement. “As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for students to get the short and long-term benefits from physical activity. Each of the selected schools has demonstrated its commitment to promote health and wellness for students, which is important for the entire state of North Carolina.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Fitness in Motion provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured in the U.S. The fitness centers at each school will open in Fall 2021.