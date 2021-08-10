Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to hold special board meeting Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The CMS Board of Education is getting ready for more pushback Tuesday night ahead of the 2021 school year starting back up.

But one subject not related to the school year may be getting an even bigger spotlight.

Tuesday night’s CMS meeting is expected to address a number of topics and a lot are not necessarily on the agenda. But one that is has to do with Title IX and it directly related to what’s happening at Myers Park HS.

There have been several reports of sexual assaults involving students at Myers Park High School and backlash from students and the community with how those allegations were handled.

Two students came forward saying they were sexually assaulted near campus and their reports weren’t taken seriously. The district suspended Principal Bosco with pay and an interim principal has been placed there.

In addition, the superintendent also announced a Title IX Task Force, which will focus on reports of harassment and assault.

There are a number of other subjects set to be taken up Tuesday night including critical race theory and face masks in class.

FOX 46’s Derek Dellinger will have the latest updates tonight. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.