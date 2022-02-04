Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools receives thousands of clear backpacks for HS students after extensive delays

Video above is from a report in Dec. 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After months of delays, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools finally received their order of more than 40,000 clear backpacks for high school students to their warehouse.

The order for clear backpacks came in late 2021 as part of an “all-hands-on-deck approach” to deal with the recent uptick in violence at local schools within CMS.

In a letter to parents in 2021, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said the tragic shooting in Michigan is disturbing and hits close to home as Charlotte saw increased fights in schools and more guns on campus.

In December, a gun was found in the backpack of a student at Harding high school and a fight broke out at Chambers high school. According to CMPD, a fight at Harding high led to a person using pepper spray, but the school said there were no life-threatening injuries.

These were not the only incidents drawing criticism of CMS. Winston wrote the district was looking at possible short and long-term solutions. One measure is having high school students carry clear backpacks.

CMS is also establishing a tool for middle school and high school students to report anonymously, called ‘See Something, Say Something.’ It’s an app new to CMS. More than 1,000 students at NorthRidge Middle School are now trained on how to anonymously report school threats and get help with personal struggles.

The district said they’re also looking at more community programs.

As far as the clear backpacks go, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they’re working on deployment now.

Q&A with Queen City News and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools:

Question: How many total firearms on CMS campuses this school year?

Answer: 23

Question: Have any firearms been found since school started back after Winter Break?

Answer: Zero

Question: When will CMS start using clear backpacks? Will it just be in the high schools first?

Answer: Principals are providing input on distribution and implementation and district leaders are finalizing those plans. This will be for high school students, and we expect students to receive backpacks and begin using those in the next few weeks.

Question: Has the safety study been finished (the one the superintendent indicated would be completed by Winter Break? If not, when will the results be available? If so, what were the results?

Answer: If the previous two questions refer to recommendations from the safety work group, that work group has provided recommendations since team members began meeting in the fall. Clear backpacks for high school students and district-wide implementation of the Say Something anonymous reporting tool are among those recommendations.