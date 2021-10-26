Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools considering a day off after Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district could find out Tuesday night if they get to sleep-in on Monday.

According to the CMS Board of Education meeting agenda, they already have a teacher workday scheduled for Nov. 2, 2021. The proposal says giving teachers a workday on Nov. 1 would help them plan, implement, and properly evaluate their instruction.

The agenda says teachers have a hefty load of state-mandated professional development.

Due to COVID setbacks, many CMS teachers are still trying to catch up and plan ahead. If the additional workday is approved, students will have a four-day break this Halloween weekend.

The in-person meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

FOX 46 will have the latest updates from Tuesday evening’s board meeting later tonight on-air and online.