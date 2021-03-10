Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools cancels all proms due to COVID restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In a letter to families, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed all proms have been canceled this year due to COVID restrictions.

“I know this is heartbreaking for our seniors, especially those who did not have one last year either. Please know we will do everything we can to provide opportunities for students to get together when we are able to do so safely,” CMS said in an update sent out last Friday, March 5.

CMS is not the only school entity that has made this choice. Mooresville High School in Mooresville, NC also canceled prom for 2021, upsetting many students and parents.

FOX 46 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for a further statement on this decision.